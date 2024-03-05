Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo They surprised everyone by announcing the arrival of their first baby together, last Monday, March 4. The Peruvian restaurant and hotel businessman will become a father again, since they both decided to start a family, this time with the popular Cuban singer; However, their history is not recent, since more than a decade ago they both appeared on entertainment programs. In this note we tell you more about the happy parents who will soon welcome the new member of their family.

How did Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo meet?

Mauricio Diez Canseco He is known for sponsoring various musical groups under the seal of his brand, which allowed him to establish business relationships and travel to different countries to have artists that he then presents in the different establishments of his Rústica chain.

It should be noted that in 2013, the popularly known as 'Brad Pizza' traveled to Cuba and returned from there with Daylin Curbelo, an artist whom he sponsored within his food business so she can do shows. As time went by, a romantic relationship developed spontaneously between them, although a significant feud later broke out after she publicly criticized the Peruvian businessman.

After several years, in 2023, both decided to resume their relationship and chose to give themselves a second chance at love. This renewed romance brought with it the conception of their first child together.

How old are Dailyn Curbelo and Mauricio Diez Canseco?

The prominent businessman and owner of one of the best-known restaurant brands in Peru was born on April 12, 1964, so He is currently 59 years old and is just a few weeks away from celebrating one more life. On the other hand, Dailyn Curbeloa singer of Cuban origin, saw the light of day for the first time on February 23, 1979, so just turned 35.

Mauricio Diez Canseco will have his sixth child. Photo: LR composition/Panamericana TV/Instagram/Dailyn Curbelo

This means that there is an age difference of 14 years between Mauricio and Daylin; However, this was never a problem for the evolution of their love relationship.

Is Dailyn Curbelo pregnant?

During a dinner on March 5, Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo They decided to reveal that the artist and the businessman decided that they will have their first baby together, which will be born this year. In the presentation of the comedian Alfredo Benavides, who did his imitation of the businessman, he extended his congratulations to the couple, who resumed their relationship in 2023. Faced with this news, Mauricio responded with a gesture of gratitude, expressing his gratitude to those present at the event of its restaurant brand. However, the popular 'Pizzeria' clarified that his partner is not yet in the 'sweet wait'.

How many children does businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco have?

Over the years, Mauricio Diez Canseco He has publicly revealed aspects of his love and family life. In this context, the well-known 'Brad Pizza' is the father of six children.

