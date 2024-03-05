Mauricio Diez Canseco, renowned businessman, and Dailyn Curbelo, talented singer, have announced, during the official presentation of the group Las Divas Doradas, their intention to embark on the adventure of parenthood. This statement comes after speculation about the renewal of their relationship, putting an end to rumors and confirming that they have both decided to expand their family. Furthermore, the news that they will soon welcome a new member into their family has only increased public interest. The couple, who have shared ups and downs over the course of a decade, have decided to take a step forward in their commitment to each other.

What did Mauricio Diez Canseco say after it was revealed that he will have a child with Dailyn Curbelo?

Mauricio Diez Canseco He expressed his enthusiasm and seriousness about this new stage of his life. In a recent presentation, the businessman stated: “It is a very mature decision that we have made together. Despite the difficulties, we have always been a family”.

Additionally, Diez Canseco noted that, although Curbelo is not pregnant at the moment, they are both in the process of making their dream of becoming parents come true. “We are organizing everything to ensure the well-being of our future family,” she said. In that sense, he highlighted the commitment and planning behind both of their desires.

Will Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo get married?

Regarding marriage, the outlook seems promising but indeterminate. Mauricio has confirmed that his previous divorce has already been made official. “With her it will be my last marriage,” he stated confidently. However, the perspective of Curbelo on marriage seems to be more pragmatic and less traditional. “Marriages are for pleasure”he replied. With this, the singer hinted that she cares more about the sentimental bond than the legal formalities.

What did Alfredo Benavides say about Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo?

During a pleasant dinner, Alfredo Benavides, the well-known comedian, revealed that Dailyn will be pregnant this year with Mauricio, famous for its pizzerias. He congratulated the two, who resumed their romance in 2023. Given this, the businessman expressed his gratitude with a gesture of his hands and a smile.

“Again, love is between us and I believe that the greatest sign of love is having a family. Mauricio, I congratulate you. Dailyn, I congratulate you on the next baby. Ladies and gentlemen, Maurcio and Dailyn are going to be parents,” he expressed Alfredo Benavides at an event in Rústica.

How many children does Mauricio Diez Canseco have?

Mauricio Diez Canseco It's not new to parenthood. The businessman has already experienced the joys and challenges of being a father, as he has six children. It is clear that this new addition to the family has a special meaning for him and the Cuban Dailyn Curbelo

