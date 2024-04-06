Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 19:21

The creator of Turma da Mônica, Mauricio de Sousa, mourned the death of the writer Ziraldo, on the afternoon of this Saturday, 6th. “I lost a brother. Of letters, of lines and of life”, stated the writer. Ziraldo had been in poor health for some time, since he suffered a stroke in 2018. The funeral will be this Sunday, at 4:30 pm, in Rio.

“So much history, so much fighting, so many children made people dream about the unforgettable Maluquinho Boy. His work will continue to enchant many generations”, wrote Sousa on X (formerly Twitter). “I was very lucky to have lived with him and seen up close not only his talent, but his love for Brazil.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also spoke about the author's death. “Brazil lost this Saturday one of its greatest exponents of culture, the press, children’s literature and the country’s imagination”, began the text.

“Ziraldo's contributions are countless and diverse, whether with Pererê's group, in his work leading Pasquim, in the years of the dictatorship, in unforgettable books, such as Flicts, and in extensive work in Brazilian magazines and newspapers. (…) In this moment of immense sadness, I sympathize with Ziraldo’s family, friends, relatives and fans,” he added.

In a statement, the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL) paid tribute to the author. “He was a creative genius who used his talent to enchant generations of readers, leaving an indelible mark on Brazilian culture,” stated the text.

“Ziraldo has always been close to his readers at various events and with a strong presence at the Book Biennials. His work remains an invaluable legacy for Brazilian culture. In this time of painful loss, we extend our condolences to his family, friends and everyone who has been touched by his legacy. Ziraldo will be forever remembered and celebrated.”

“I had enormous admiration for him. He had an overwhelming talent, and it would be fair if he got more recognition because he was genius. He was a creator, a fiction writer, he spoke about Brazil through characters, like those who remembered childhood,” said anthropologist Roberto DaMatta. “Brazil loses a brilliant guy, a great talent, one of the best designers and writers this world has ever known.”

Actor Matheus Nachtergaele published an image of Menino Maluquinho on Instagram and expressed his feelings about Ziraldo's death. “I don’t know how to say goodbye to him. I don’t know how to say goodbye to him…My condolences to his family and Brazil,” he wrote.

Legacy

The Minister of Education and other politicians remember Ziraldo's legacy:

For Camilo Santana, Minister of Education, Ziraldo leaves a great legacy for Brazilian culture “with his Menino Maluquinho and so many other creations”.

“Today Brazil has lost a little of its humor. Ziraldo was a world reference as a cartoonist and an outstanding human being. His work marked generations and his 'Crazy Boy' has a special place among the best moments of our childhoods. Rest in peace, master!”, wrote Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.

“Working with Ziraldo’s work was a great honor. He had a unique positive energy and wisdom and was very generous in sharing it with everyone. He used to joke that 'we were going to conquer the world' and, in a way, we really did with his stories and literature that crossed generations and remained with us', Leila Bortolazzi, editor at Editora Melhoramentos, who has worked with the writer since the 90s .

André Dahmer, the illustrator and creator of the Malvados strips, took advantage of the space on the social network to declare his tribute to the writer. This afternoon, he wrote: “Ziraldo gave me the first opportunity to draw professionally, when he was editor of Caderno B, at the now defunct Jornal do Brasil. He also wrote the preface to my first book. Owner of monumental drawings, he was one of the greatest graphic artists of all time. Rest in peace”.

Cartoonist Daniel Lafayette recalled that his first job interview, in 2005, was conducted by Ziraldo, “the crazy boy, then with white hair”. “It made such a heavy world lighter,” he wrote. According to writer Edson Aran, who worked alongside Ziraldo at Playboy magazine, the comic artist was “one of the most brilliant guys of a generation of giants. Owner of a beautiful line, which made any magazine or poster much more beautiful.”

Author and journalist Marcelo Orozco paid tribute to Ziraldo, remembering the importance of his other works. He highlighted: “A Turma do Pererê was a vital comic in my childhood, and Ziraldo's cartoons and illustrations also left their mark. The only thing I can do is express my deep gratitude: 'thank you very much, Ziraldo'.”

“If you can say that comics have a typically Brazilian trait, the origin of this trait is Ziraldo. I think he drank a lot from the art of Candido Portinari, Di Cavalcanti, Tarsila do Amaral to arrive at his graphic conception, just as, today, Gabriel Bá, Jefferson Costa, Ilustralu and so many others drink from Ziraldo”, said the journalist and translator specialized in comics, Erico Assis.