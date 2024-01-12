In recent weeks there were rumors about the supposed departure of the attacking midfielder Sebastian Cordova to Real Betis or Cruz Azul, however, the president of Tigres UANL, Mauricio Culebroruled out the possibility since there is no offer for the player.
“Totally false, I don't doubt that there is (interest), he is a great player, but today there are no questions, no offers, nothing less, Sebastián is happy here, he wants to stay for a long time and today he is a Tigres player”
– Mauricio Culebro.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For his part, the sports director of the feline team, Antonio Sanchoannounced that they closed ranks for Clausura 2024, because with the arrival of Juan Brunetta and Juan José Puratathey are not looking for more additions.
“Both in men's and women's teams we are complete, in men's with the arrival of Brunetta and Purata, and in women's with Alison, Thembi and Jenni, as Mauricio said, we know what the commitment and goal are, women's goes for the League; men's team is going for the Concachampions and the League, we want to fight for everyone,” said the manager.
The Uruguayan coach ends his contract next summer, given that he only signed for one year, however, the board wants to keep him on the bench longer, so they will seek to renew him, after having reached two finals and having won a championship.
“About Robert, yes, we signed for a year, the trust exists, the desire of both of us for him to stay for a long time exists, sometimes a signed paper is not necessary, at the time we will discuss it and formalize it,” he noted.
#Mauricio #Culebro39s #statements #departure #Sebastián #Córdova #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply