The Tigres UANL finished their participation in the Apertura 2022 tournament, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of the Tuzos de Pachuca, so now is the time for the club’s board to start planning the Clausura 2023 even with uncertainty about whether or not it will continue Michael Herrera that it has not been able to achieve the institutional objectives.
Therefore, the president of the San Nicolás de los Garza group, Mauricio Culebrohas come out to give some statements about the team and mentioned that sometimes they must rebuild the path to success.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The auriazul leader was questioned about the team’s planning for the next contest that starts in early January, once they were seeing players in South America several weeks ago, where they could choose a possible reinforcement.
“We do short, medium and long-term planning, we’re fine, we’re on it, we’re on what we’ve set, we have a clear path, suddenly there are events that make us move something, because that’s football, that’s life The path to success is not in a straight line, so sometimes you have to recompose, but always with a very clear view of where we want to go and following the path “
– Mauricio Culebro.
In the same way, Mauricio Culebro stated that the position of Michael Herrera He is under evaluation, so his continuity on the feline bench is in doubt, however, it transpires that he will continue in office once the vacations are over.
On the other hand, there is the issue of the players who will finish their cycle in the Monterrey team and it is about Hugo Ayala, Luis Rodriguez Y Francis Venegaswho end their contract in December and will not be renewed by the auriazul institution, so they will be free agents to sign with another club.
#Mauricio #Culebro #talks #future #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply