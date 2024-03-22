Mauricio Culebropresident of the Tigres UANL explained the situation of the contractual renewal of the Uruguayan technical director Robert Dante Siboldi with the feline team, after in recent weeks there have been several rumors regarding the continuity of the South American strategist in San Nicolás de los Garza.
In interview with TUDNthe manager made it clear that, although the 2024 Clausura Tournament has not been the best for the club, however, the coach's position is not at risk, they have even already approached to negotiate the renewal.
“The truth is that we have talked since the end of the championship tournament, at that time the idea was to renew it and the idea was for 1 year, his and our desire was always set to continue and now it is the same case, we are talking, we are looking at certain details, but the idea is that Robert and his coaching staff stay,” he said. Culebro.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The president accepted that the team has not been consistent so far in the regular tournament and evidently it has not been the ideal and desired performance, but they will focus on closing the tournament strong.
“I think that, yes we have done our duty in the performance, we have not been as constant as we should be, but we are in sixth place, close to achieving the first objective set, qualifying in the first 4. In the important part of the tournament “The players know how to play, they have become accustomed to closing strong, but it will ensure that we are in the important moments where the good things come.”
– Mauricio Culebro.
Regarding the absence of feline elements in the call of the Mexican team for the March FIFA Date, the president expressed surprise, as he considers that the club has many quality footballers to offer the Aztec team.
“We were a little surprised not to have any calls to the senior team, but hey, it is the decision of the national team's technical director, we can't do anything else,” he said.
#Mauricio #Culebro #spoke #renewal #Robert #Dante #Siboldi #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply