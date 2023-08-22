Independiente is still the most winning team in the Copa Libertadores. He obtained it seven times: 1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984. However, today the club is experiencing one of its worst administrative and sporting moments.

If the Argentine league ended today, Independiente would have to play a triangular tiebreaker with Huracán and Colón to avoid relegation to the First National, the second division of Argentine soccer. That generated a change in coach: Ricardo Zielinski left and Carlos Tévez will come to replace him.

The relief of Mauricio Cuero for what he lived in Independiente

Mauricio Cuero, a Colombian striker, had a fleeting stint at Independiente. He arrived from Banfield at the beginning of the year and was only able to play 11 games, without scoring goals. On June 27, he terminated his contract, which ran until December 2024.



This Monday, the 30-year-old player was downloaded on his social networks with a strong statement in which he revealed details of what he experienced at the club. Cuero did not hold anything back: he targeted his former ‘Red’ teammates, whom he blamed for his departure and for creating a bad atmosphere during his short stay.

“First of all, it’s a pity that a Club as big and respected as Independiente is going through this situation. What I’m going to say I’ll say with great respect towards the CLUB and the Fans. I’m going to give my short version since after my After leaving the Club, I have received many messages and calls to give an interview about what happened but I kept quiet,” he said.

Later, he criticized the handling of the group by his colleagues and added: “This was seen to come due to the way the group had been managed; the atmosphere in the locker room was not the most pleasant due to the certain divisions and group decisions that there were (I go back and repeat this is my version of what I experienced) , and also this led to my decisions and actions being misinterpreted due to the disagreement that I was demonstrating”.

“If I tell you everything that happens in a football locker room, we would have to sit down and talk for days and it’s not the idea, I just wanted to express what happened daily and that later influenced technical decisions. I wanted to help and give my best me but I was not allowed. I want them to know that I wish them the best and that the Club can return to where it deserves. Always remember this. NOBODY KNOWS ABOUT ANYONE”, he concluded.

