Betty goes against the first commandment of Latin American soap operas, which dictates that the protagonist must be of undeniable beauty. A beauty so that she—young, cheerful and wild—from a rural area or a working-class neighborhood, manages to find a gallant who will rescue her from poverty and take her to live in his mansion, or castle. Fernando Gaitán, creator of this iconic character, knew the mechanisms of melodrama, but at the end of the nineties he decided to challenge them. “What if one makes a woman of flesh and blood?” he explained in an interview. A protagonist on whom the public does not project their desires, but rather witnesses a woman who dreams, behind glasses, braces and bangs.

A couple of months before the turn of the millennium, on October 25, 1999, Colombia introduced one of its most universal characters: Beatriz, like the muse idealized by Dante, but Pinzón Solano; a financial genius who falls in love with her boss in silence, with her diary as the only witness. Its national success, where seven million people simultaneously saw the first kiss with Don Armando, was followed by an unprecedented global reach. This story has been broadcast in more than 180 countries, dubbed into 25 languages ​​and adapted 24 times, which is why it was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful soap opera in the history of television. There is a Chinese Betty, a Turkish Betty, a Serbian Betty or a Vietnamese Betty.

“Everyone identifies with it,” says Mauricio Cruz Fortunato, in an interview with EL PAÍS, to try to explain the success of Betty, which he hopes to continue as director of its second part, which will premiere on July 19 on Amazon Prime. His destiny seems to be intertwined with that of Fernando Gaitán, its screenwriter, who died in January 2019, and with a notable era of Colombian television. It was Cruz who directed the new version of Coffee with the scent of a woman (1994), also written by Gaitán, as well as other productions: Passion of Hawks, based on The calm waters (1994), and Manes, a remake of the series Men (1996); although he has also worked on new projects, including The Guzman either The queen of the south.

Ask. This project is a second part of Ugly Bettythat is, nothing was written. Isn’t it much riskier than making a new version, as in the case of woman-fragranced coffee?

Answer. Yes, let’s say they are different risks. Coffee It is also something very strong in Colombia and in the world, but when I found out about this project Ugly Betty, I thought a remake was impossible. There’s no one to replace Betty. I thought it would be a failure, until they told me: ‘No, it’s 20 years later.’ I thought it was incredible, because it’s how history has advanced, how their lives have advanced.

P. What was that feeling like when you read the script?

R. It’s very difficult because Betty is an icon, a very endearing character. The whole world has seen Betty, and not just our Betty, but I don’t know how many versions. Watching it again, not as an audience but as a director, I was amazed by the old Betty, and now I’m amazed by the new one. It was very difficult to update the story. There are many things that happen in Ugly Bettyin the first part, which I think is unthinkable now: machismo, everything focused on beauty, a bit banal. Now there is more depth, with a Betty who is a mature woman, with abilities and failures, like any human being, which I think is the essential and most wonderful thing that Fernando Gaitán invented. It was creating a character, from different points of view for the time, and making us all identify with her.

P. Having done it before Coffee and now Betty, Don’t you sometimes get the feeling that you know Fernando Gaitán?

R. I was fortunate to meet him, at various times, working and also on a social level. He was a brilliant guy; for me, a genius. I think that if you manage to invent a character like this in life, you’ve already achieved everything. I think of Chaplin, I think of Sylvester Stallone with Rambo and with Rocky. I hope I don’t sound pretentious, but I see him on that level. I think that Gaitán had a very interesting feminine side, because he understood love very well. Yes, he had such a deep and beautiful sensitivity, and he managed to capture it on paper, and we are fortunate to be able to bring it to the screen.

P. As he said, the previous one Betty It has elements that are unthinkable today. There is now a much more inclusive panorama, but can we not sometimes fall into forced inclusion?

R. I think there is a moral obligation. It is to talk about participation and to talk about teaching. When doing a project like this, which is so accepted worldwide, there is more responsibility. To do this, and it was assumed that it had to be inclusive. Sometimes there are forced things, but I do believe that we are from a country with such great variety, such a strong racial and cultural mix, that we should exploit those values. And it is important for me that it be like that. I am Bettyin what we did, I don’t see it forced. Also, I had a gay character from the beginning. Now, there is a twist that seems incredible, which is that those who we considered nerds at that time are now the important people. It tries to hold on to something, because beauty is something important in our lives, nothing to do, but it is no longer the basis. Now it is the discovery of the empowered, strong woman, with problems as a mother, as a partner, with frustrations, with failures, with triumphs.

Frame from the series ‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’. ANA MARIA TORO CHACON (COURTESY)

P. When Betty’s transformation was coming, when the soap opera was broadcast in Colombia in 2000, there was great expectation. We were used to Mexican soap operas in which the protagonist returned, beautiful and ready for revenge. The public at that time was missing something, because she kept her glasses and braces…

R. There is one thing, and it is that in the 2000s everything was aspirational, even for men. Beauty was part of success. I think that is the transformation we have had. And I think we are lucky in that. I am not saying that beauty is not important. Of course, those who are beautiful have that fortune, but there is something that is a much stronger aspiration, which is towards inner beauty. And this second part of Betty is that. More than that, it is seeing how she returns to her essence: I transformed myself so that society would accept me, but who am I, how I like myself. And seeing that Armando also loves his Betty like that, because that is how he fell in love.

P. In Betty’s case, besides being the story of an ugly woman, it is also the story of a woman who remains in the shadows, in that hidden office. The woman who works behind the scenes, but the one who gets the credit is the man…

R. That’s the story before. I think that when we all start, we are in the shadows and we work for others. As a teacher told me many years ago: the important thing about talent is to maintain the discipline so that talent emerges, like a drop of oxygen in the middle of the sea: one day it comes to the surface. And it’s true. The story is about a woman in the shadows, trying to make her boss shine, and she succeeds, but in this part we see a real, mature woman who succeeded.

P. It is also, then, a story about the maturity of women.

R. I think we are a link, those of a certain age, who lived in that era and now see the new masculinity, the empowerment of women. Sometimes I think I am lucky to be a link between one generation and another, to realize that change. I hope my son is a man quite different from what I was, and from what his grandfather is. Betty is also a link. What I like most about this character is that I find her super sensitive. A woman who is now a mother, of a twenty-something, with a difficult marital problem, because they work together, and I think there is nothing more difficult than working with your partner, in the husband’s company, where she is the president and has to give orders. And thinking about forgiveness, because Armando did many terrible things in the past, and as we all know, the wounds heal, but the marks remain.

P. Colombian television had already become somewhat international, but Betty was a phenomenon that marked a before and after. Why do you think it became a global phenomenon?

R. For me, Betty is a mix of two stories from literature: The Ugly Duckling and The Count of Monte Cristo. It is a struggle for self-improvement, because she is a very well-prepared middle-class girl, a genius, who does not fit the beauty stereotypes of that time. Because if we see her today, it is very funny because today she would be ‘hipster’. But at that time, neither the word nor the concept existed. I do not know the first person who does not identify with the loser. Now, the loser with an incredible heart, like her. She is a very intelligent woman, although with a castrating father. Don Hermes is a divine character, but he is a conservative, terrible man, who takes care of his princess. So Betty has to get away from that in order to make her life; one of the first things she has to get rid of is her father. Everyone identifies with it. The most beautiful woman that can exist in the world sees Betty and identifies with her, because she lives a series of situations in which we all reflect ourselves. We have all felt ugly at some point in our lives. We have all had frustrations or failures; life itself has taken care of hitting us in some way. There is not a person who has not been hit, because if not, what is the point of life? I think that is it: it achieved identity, not only for women, but for men. It also shows us how we men should not behave. For me, it is inclusive in every sense. Not only in the parameters of now, but of always. Acceptance would be the strongest word that this project has.

P. When you watch Betty, what do you like most?

R. Physical clumsiness embarrasses me a lot. I see her and I think she’s beautiful. When something happens with her clumsiness, which always happens, in a circumstantial way, I feel ashamed of myself. Poor thing, how this happens to her! And when it happens here, in the new season, it was what caused me the most anguish, and at the same time it amused me, because there is nothing more entertaining than someone else’s tragedy. For me, there is nothing more comical than drama. Being able to laugh at someone else’s drama.

