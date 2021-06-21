The Colombian goalkeeper Iván Mauricio Arboleda, said goodbye to the directors and fans of Banfield. In an emotional video where he appears with the president of the Football Subcommittee, Juan Fontenla. The player thanked the managers, partners and fans for having supported him during his stay at the drill.
Arboleda, made the decision because he wants to take on new sporting challenges in his career. For him, it was a very difficult decision and he promised to return to Banfield at some point. It had previously been rumored about the goalkeeper’s non-continuity, until today the player’s departure was officially confirmed.
Everything seems to indicate that the goalkeeper would not change colors, since his future to be linked to Atlético Nacional, a team that has shown interest in becoming the services of the Colombian, who as a curious fact never made his debut in Colombian football, despite To be his lower divisions in Deportivo Pasto, he went from a very young age to Argentine football, being a figure of Banfield for six seasons.
He was summoned by Nestor Jose Pekerman in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying rounds, but he did not get a player or a game and was not among those chosen to be part of the roster of said World Cup. He had a bitter debut with the Colombian National Team in 2019, after the 2-1 defeat with South Korea where he was guilty in both goals.
