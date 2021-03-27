Mauricio Abad, who became better known on the Peruvian soap opera Princesas, released her new song, in which she shares credits with Caly. The actor and the interpreter of “Interminable” teamed up to write and interpret “Come and tell me”, song with which he invites everyone to dance.

“Come and tell me” is defined as a danceable urban pop. Its gestation served for both artists to explore their creativity in these times. It was a team effort, which served to find a musical society with projection.

“The song put us a very high challenge,” he proposes Caly. “We wrote the lyrics together and then everything went smoothly. I have certainly found an important ally in Mauritius. We have both reached an important moment in our careers and that is reflected in the theme ”, he adds.

As it is remembered, Mauricio Abad is not only a model and a singer. He became very popular for acting in the telenovela Princesas de América Televisión. For his part, Caly also achieved success with ‘Interminable’, a song that also featured in its acoustic version.

“Caly is a great artist and we have found a lot of chemistry between the two,” adds Mauricio Abad. “I am happy with the result of this single. I am sure that many will identify with him. Your movement will be organic and will give us the chance to continue working together. Everything is for the public, who needs productions of this type to be able to find a reason for joy in the midst of this pandemic ”.

This hit was produced by Josué Ramos. In addition, the video clip for “Ven y Dímelo” was directed by Alberto Fernández from the Desenficiencia Films production company. Within the visual concept it transmits a fresh and aesthetic proposal. Mark your own, retro style and serve to enhance both.

“Come and tell me” is available on all digital platforms.

