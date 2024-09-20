The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) linked to the process Roberto “N”a man who is being investigated by the qualified homicide of his own son, who was only six years old in the municipality of Jilotepec, Edomex.

The authority has determined that The father of the minor tried to divert the facts of the death when she reported that her car had been stolen and the thieves took it with everything and her son. Later The body of the minor was found lifeless.

The authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against this subject, with a precautionary measure of justified preventive detention and a period of two months for the conclusion of the complementary investigation.

Father fabricated theft of his son’s car to cover up his death

According to the facts, on September 9, the victim and the now detained man were traveling aboard a compact vehicle on the Llano Grande highway.

At some point this individual would have hit the minor. According to the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office, meters ahead Roberto “N” took his son out of the car and allegedly attacked him with a blunt object, then abandoned him at the scene..

“This individual tried to divert the investigation into the events, reporting that when he was traveling by car with his son, two individuals had requested a “rite” and on the way they had threatened to steal his vehicle with his son on board. Hours later the minor was found dead and the vehicle abandoned in the area,” said the Mexican authority.

Upon learning of what had happened, the Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation and found that the version given by the minor’s father did not correspond to the facts. The detainee was admitted to the Jilotepec Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.