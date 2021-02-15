Noon, last Saturday, Place de Stalingrad in Paris. The esplanade in front of the Bassin de la Villette has kept a thin layer of snow from the falls of the day before and the thermometer is still pointing below zero. At the entrance to the building called the Rotonde, by architect Claude Nicolas Ledoux in the 18th century and which usually hosts a restaurant and an art gallery, a line of some three hundred people stretches out. They are young people, boys and girls, couples between 20 and 30, dressed like young people in very cold weather. Scarves and hats, smartphones and headphones. Nothing announces a concert or any festive event. “Excuse me, can you please tell me what are you waiting for?” “ The young man does not understand, it is his girlfriend who answers, a tall, rather elegant young woman. She doesn’t speak French very well, she has a slight English or American accent when she says this, searching a little for her words: “There is food there. “