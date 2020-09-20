Olivier Dussopt, Minister Delegate in charge of public accounts and who was a member of the Socialist Party, does not know, he said in an interview published in Le Figaro, if there is a right wing or a left wing of the majority, even if he says he is convinced of being a social democrat participating in a policy of progress and social justice.

Is. It probably makes it possible to ignore what the right hand is doing when we still say to ourselves on the left. What he does say, however, is that his mini-movement, called Territories of Progress, has great ambition: “Participate tomorrow in the re-election of the president”.

Otherwise, to find his way between right and left, he could talk to his colleague Franck Riester, Minister for Foreign Trade who comes from the right and says so in the same issue of Figaro, in the column beside: “Many of the reforms long requested by the right have been implemented by Emmanuel Macron. “ For example for the taxation of capital, the labor market and others … But it is good, Olivier Dussopt, to think of yourself as useful.

