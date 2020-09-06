Once we love we do not depend. Six pages have been wanted on Sunday JDD to inform us the nice and nice information: “Macron is launching his coalition”. The title occupies all of the entrance web page. And so, along with the Modem which has simply been honored by the appointment of François Bayrou on the head of the Excessive Fee for Planning, which provides a smile to a few of his buddies, the president intends to collect, in a brand new galaxy and in view of the following elections, formations whose nebulous significance had hitherto escaped us. The Agir group, the Republic of Mayors, Territory of Progress, and many others. Those that can be tempted to see this as a approach of doing the underside of the drawers don’t perceive the magnitude of the design, effectively measured by the Sunday Newspaper. To the purpose, furthermore, that the deputies of the Republic on the march fear about it, typically expressing actual struggling. “Who is aware of if the president will nonetheless need the occasion in 2022.” Come on, come on, however in fact. Tomorrow like yesterday and like as we speak.

