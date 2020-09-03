We may have the right to think that a rap clip featuring supposed dealers equipped with Kalashnikovs, even fictitious, is not necessarily in the best taste. But Gérald Darmanin, determined to fight the savages everywhere, did not hesitate, as we learned a few days ago. While the video was filming on social networks, he called for a muscular and numerous police raid in the Mistral district of Grenoble. Result, nothing at all. But now the investigators have taken the young rapper, aged 16, into custody and are now wondering if he would not have acted, perhaps, at the request of real dealers to impress their competitors … Maybe to be ? It would also make it possible to forget the fiasco. For, the fact is, the video showed a heavily armed gang openly defying state authority. To please his sweetheart, Don Quixote attacked windmills which he took for dangerous giants. But he was mad. Gérald Darmanin is not, but who does he want to seduce?

