So, just a few hours before the judgment was pronounced, surrounded by a prefect, senior officials and elected officials wearing their tricolor sashes, a Minister of the Interior supposed to speak on behalf of France publicly supports a man who has just been convicted of corruption! “Everyone knows the affection and respect I have for Nicolas Sarkozy, who was a great President of the Republic and who, in these difficult times, to my friendly support. “ The fact that the whole right is uttering cries of orchard with more or less sincerity can make you smile, that Nicolas Sarkozy has appealed does not change anything. It is a real disavowal by the number two of the government of an ongoing legal process. It is true that justice … When Gérald Darmanin, himself in delicacy with the institution, sees nothing that prevents him from flattering Eric Zemmour, condemned three times for his racist remarks and his incitement to hatred … The fish, they say, rots through the head. The Republic too? What do the Prime Minister and the President think? We wait.