After the man who spoke to the ears of horses, here is the one who wants to speak to the brains of pigs. Elon Musk, the hyper billionaire boss of Tesla and SpaceX, always anxious to improve his fortune and humans by any means possible, comes, with his company Neuralink, to test a brain implant on brave suines who did not ask for it not much. So one of them, after opening his cranium, was fitted with hundreds of ultra-thin cables by a super robot and a chip the size of a coin. As a result, the experimenters were able to see light beacons circulating on a screen like on a pinball machine, supposed to reflect the animal’s activities. We still do not know, however, what he thought about it and from there seeing pigs playing chess or reading Kant… Marx thought that the anatomy of man is the key to that of the monkey. Elon Musk may one day show that the pig’s brain is the key to the augmented human brain. We will grumble together.

