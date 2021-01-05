We never tire. Neither do they and they are the echoes, from Bernard Arnault’s group, who talk about it best. “The crisis was quickly forgotten by the wealthy” and 2020 was “A golden year for billionaires”. A first place for Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla. Over $ 130 billion. Good deal for Stéphane Bancel, of the Moderna lab, with assets multiplied by six to reach 3.5 billion dollars… The national fiber of Echoes does not make them forget the French billionaires with an increase of 20% of their fortune and the richest woman in the world remains French. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, daughter of her mother. But, we say to ourselves, when the minimum wage increases by 0.99%, how is this possible? The echoes explain it to us. These fortunes linked to stock market fluctuations “Have fully benefited from the market support policies of central banks”. It went without saying but it gets better saying it.