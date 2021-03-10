Did the Duchess of Sussex make the Duchess of Cambridge cry or vice versa? The question kept us in suspense on Monday night with the broadcast on TMC of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with exiled couple Meghan and Harry, at their $ 12.7 million Los Angeles hideaway, where they raise chickens. We had in mind the memory of the remarkable film by Stephen Frears, The Queen, around the political storm that followed in Great Britain the death of Diana Spencer, marked by the frozen arrogance of the monarchy. Well, there, we were far from it, the failing staging only emphasizing the indigence of the subject. And so, it would be Kate who would have made Meghan cry because of a disagreement concerning the dresses of the bridesmaids for the latter’s wedding. We’ve seen worse conflict in the realms, but CBS has nonetheless paid Oprah Winfrey between $ 7 and $ 9 million. It brings tears to the price of diamonds.