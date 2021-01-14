Bruno Le Maire, who does not just write books, assures us: the government will help businesses “As long as it is necessary”. We welcome the establishment by the commercial court of Bobigny, in Seine-Saint-Denis, of a device called Apesa, for psychological help to entrepreneurs in acute suffering, faced with depression and suicidal temptations, while 300 to 400 companies department could find itself in very great difficulty in the coming months. And so, teaches us the Parisian, it is without hesitation that the president of Medef of the 93-94 departments decided to support the operation, thus demonstrating real employer solidarity. Otherwise, we sometimes have funny ideas such as calculating the total amount of the top ten fortunes of France, employers of course, in the ranking Challenges, with Bernard Arnault in mind: calculator in hand, nearly 400 billion euros, four times the government’s recovery plan. As we say in Santa Clause is garbage: “Hello solidarity”.