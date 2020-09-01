“Give a horse to the one who tells the truth, he will need it to run away”, says a Persian proverb. Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, was a motorcycle champion, but it is hard to see him desert his beautiful city. Still, here he is accused by LR leaders of selling himself to the highest bidder and damaging democracy with miserable behavior. Devil ! In fact, he simply invited, in the columns of the Figaro, the right and the center to support the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in 2022. ” To the right, he said, we have known candidates who imposed themselves naturally like Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy, even Édouard Balladur but, today, there are none. This time is over. “ And so “Let’s make an agreement with Emmanuel Macron so that he is our common presidential candidate”. On condition, however, that the president sends “The necessary signals”. There, Christian Estrosi is a bit the ass to have sound. The signals are already there and even more.

