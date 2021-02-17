A week later, we still pretend to question ourselves. The president of Fifa, the International Football Federation, Gianni Infantino, he “recommended” to the two female referees of the World Club, in Qatar, not to check with Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, brother of the emir and president of the Qatari Olympic committee, like the male referees. No, no, assures Gianni Pinocchio, sorry Infantino, I just congratulated them on their work. Precisely these two women. No, they say on the side of Qatar, they just respected the sanitary instructions, avoiding touching, even with a fist, the hand of the Sheikh. Precisely these two women. A year and a few months before the World Cup, in Qatar, it does not seem to disturb the Minister of Sports, nor the president and the government too busy passing a law against “separatism” . There are Muslims and Muslims, especially when they are our very good clients. 28 combat helicopters and 12 Rafale, We are not going to take offense for a sheikh.