Finally, the story of the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate is a bit like the story of the famous sleeveless knife whose blade was removed. But we must not be mistaken. While the so-called “climate and resilience” law would green the Council of Ministers for an hour or two, Barbara Pompili paid with her person. In photo on a double page of Paris Match with a becoming bush jacket, we learned that at the end of January she was in India to greet a French agency contributing to the survival of rhinos. Noble cause and proof, according Paris Match, who devotes two other pages to this visit, which she intends to embody “The government’s green shift in all areas”. Of course, she would have hesitated to continue her trip – the carbon footprint perhaps – but the president himself would have insisted. India, which bought 36 Rafale from us, is a strategic partner… The rhinos are in danger and a little obtuse, okay. From there to take them for c …