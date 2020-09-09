Okay, that is not getting higher. In Spain, a surfer was arrested on a seashore in San Sebastian, within the Basque Nation, the place she often works as a primary help employee, as a result of she had not revered her quarantine. The law enforcement officials who arrested her ordered her to get out of the water earlier than she was taken away by two of them wearing particular full protecting fits. Consequently, the video posted on Twitter by a witness has gone viral in Spain.

However, we should admit, the Covid leaves us no respite and lacks just a little discernment. After Kylian Mbappé constructive, right here is Jean Castex compelled into isolation. The priority is gaining floor. We noticed Emmanuel Macron cough and ask for a glass of water after eradicating his masks, nevertheless it was in Rome that an actual occasion came about on Wednesday. For the primary time, Pope Francis himself appeared in a masks. Divine safety doesn’t seem like so positive, and he would miss greater than being arrested by the riflemen.

