Everything happens. “Can we imagine May 68 in distancing? ” asked a columnist this week from Figaro, Laurence de Charette, in a tone almost flirting with nostalgia: “The youth of the barricades proclaimed that it should be ‘forbidden to forbid’; that of 2020 lives, for the good of the former, under the reign of social distancing and barrier gestures. “” Sad reversal “, she said, even though we don’t remember that Le Figaro had some sympathy for the actresses and actors of May, workers or students. But, it’s true, here is a constrained youth, with uncertain prospects.

Well, not exactly. The army, indicated this week Florence Parly, will recruit 26,700 young people. This is good news for reducing unemployment and removing uncertainties. “We will be the first recruiter in France,” says the minister. It is a record and it is essential in times of economic downturn. “ And as we used to say, before May 68, all that will be missing is a good war to keep business and staff going.

