This is information! Finally, this is one for the Parisian, who made it a top page: “Relations are heating up between the Ménard and Marine Le Pen. It would therefore seem that the mayor of Béziers has become a little less severe with the president of the National Rally, whom he considered incapable of winning the presidential election, and that therefore rework and small arrangements between friends would be in progress, etc. In short, we don’t care … But we also learn what even the celebrity press does not tell us: Marine Le Pen had, in 2016, offered the Ménard spouses a kitten, which would have got along badly with their cat despite all their efforts, which would have led them altogether to get rid of it by entrusting it to a mayor of their friends. Thrilling. But, on the other hand, confides Robert Ménard to the author of the article, “This cat got along very well with my dog”. We will be careful not to look for a metaphor here. It’s crazy what we learn in the Parisian.