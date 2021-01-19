In these times when the world of culture is forced into silence or behind closed doors, it is difficult to imagine the commitment and initiatives of Minister Roselyne Bachelot to face the situation with a modesty that honors her. Better to do that to make known, as we know and there are actions discreet, to the point of being invisible, which, perhaps, will remain forever unknown. However, one of his decisions leaked to the media. Attached as it should to the language of Racine and Molière and which luckily is also ours – more or less -, and to the Francophonie, Madame Bachelot would have installed in her office in the rue de Valois a little pink piggy bank, like a last avatar of kitsch in contemporary art. Anyone in his office using an English word must pay a penalty by putting a euro in the piggy bank and pig who withdraws. The minister herself would have erred in using at least once Macronie’s favorite terms like bottom up and top down, which mean, it is believed, from bottom to top and top to bottom. At the bottom, we no longer have a culture, but at the top we have ideas.