What crisis? Well, in France, we are a little short of hospital beds, but we have an army. Its budget, the second in the nation after that of national education (phew!), Should increase by 4.5% in 2021. It will be 22% higher than it was in 2017, which puts us in sixth place in the world behind the United States, China, India, Russia and, therefore, Saudi Arabia, one of our very good clients for arms sales. Some of our equipment, it seems, is obsolete. Our soldiers will still receive a frigate, three tanker planes, 157 Griffon armored vehicles, 20 Jaguar armored vehicles, a listening satellite and 12,000 assault rifles… So we can go, but where? In the Sahel, the results are not convincing, but for Minister Florence Parly, “We must see the army budget as the respect of a commitment of the President of the Republic and as a tool in the service of the revival of our economy”. Certainly, but what commitment and what savings?

