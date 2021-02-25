Ah, creative destruction, that cream pie by economist Joseph Schumpeter (1883-1950). The natural movement of the economy, like the tides are the movement of the sea. When companies close, when jobs are cut, how many new fields open up to innovation, to entrepreneurship… Not false, in a sense, but in any case just as true as those war communiques where each retreat from the front line opens up new spaces for reconquest. And so, the economist Philippe Aghion, advisor to François Hollande then Emmanuel Macron, who published a few months ago the power of creative destruction (ed. Odile Jacob), said it Wednesday on France Inter: “The 500,000 deaths in the United States invite them to rethink their social model, just as France is invited to rethink its industrial model and its capacity for innovation. “ Of course. This is what we often chuckle, in Nietzsche for Dummies: “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. ” Or crippled. Hail to the dead and injured.