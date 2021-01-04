It was a bit heavy on the evening of December 31st and almost pathetic. It’s true, but we can still note the approach that was that of Emmanuel Macron, during his vows, by naming a dozen heroines and everyday heroes. It is therefore with the concern of contributing to the new year that we would like, modestly, to suggest some ideas or a few names to add to his list in case it could come to his aid. Employees of General Electric or Verallia, in Cognac, have been fighting for five weeks against a wave of layoffs. People of Right to Housing for example, like Jean-Baptiste Eyraud, who fight for the requisition of vacant housing and housing for the homeless, or, well, Cédric Herrou, the farmer of the Alpes-Maritimes facing injustice facing justice itself… Many others. Yes, we are ready to collaborate. You just have to ask. Otherwise the president should also retain the names of the French vaccinated. They are so few that they are also heroes.