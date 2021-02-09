No… He didn’t do that? Well, he did. In one of his recent columns, Luc Ferry shamelessly relays the far-right vulgate on May 68 and its ravages on (current) values. “The historical truth obliges to say that it is indeed in the wake of the happy month of May, and with the blessing of the philosophical authorities most representative of the cultural leftism of the time, that pedophilia received the letters of nobility that it had lost since Plato. ” Sartre, Beauvoir, Foucault, Deleuze… Since Plato and Socrates, condemned to death, here they are, the corruptors of youth, with Marx in passing for whom the child was not “The private property of the parents” with the reading made by Luc Ferry. One will object, he recognizes however, that pedophilia is rife in all circles and we will be right, “Except that I do not know of any ideology which defends it apart from this one”. In the church and in good families, it is rather in silence and in tradition.