It’s hard for everyone, well almost. Thus, in weakened companies which have achieved half-mast results, write the echoes, “The variable remuneration of the bosses, based on performance criteria rarely met, is strongly impacted”. So how do you do it? At the risk of flirting with legality, some companies come to their aid by downgrading the performance criteria they have established themselves. For others, they are sufficiently vague that saving arrangements are possible.