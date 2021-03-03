“The historical truth obliges to say that it is indeed in the wake of the happy month of May and with the blessing of the cultural leftism of the time that pedophilia received the letters of nobility that it had lost since Plato. “ It was Luc Ferry a few days ago in his column of Figaro titled “Thought 68 and pedophilia”. The intellectual culprits being Sartre, Beauvoir, Foucault, Deleuze and even Marx, for whom the child was not “The property of the parents”, read wrongly by Luc Ferry… Tuesday, Jean-Marc Sauvé, president of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church, updated his report. He estimates the number of cases at nearly 10,000 since 1950. Predators did not wait for 68 thought and letters of nobility. But we will be careful not to oppose a “clerical” pedophilia to a “left” pedophilia. She is, as we know, from all walks of life and all persuasions. No, we’re just waiting for a clarification from Luc Ferry.