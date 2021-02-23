Liberal doctrine is clear. Competition lowers prices, in principle. Except when it’s the other way around. With the terrible cold snap in Texas last week, the invisible hand of the market of economist Adam Smith, supposed to regulate prices to ultimately serve the common good, went directly to the pockets of more than 30,000 customers of the 220 Texan companies producing electricity, among which they have the choice. The cold has made demand soar and prices have skyrocketed. The megawatt hour, at 40 dollars in normal times, reached 9,000 dollars. Mister Scot, in the suburbs of Dallas, was nice to be very careful, his bill, normally taken from his account, exceeded 70 times his usual amount, at 16,752 dollars. Missis Smith’s, let’s call it that, reached $ 6,000 for the week… Suppliers will go bankrupt but the strongest have made $ 100 million in a few days. In the ruthless world of Dallas under the snow, J. R. Ewing is a Care Bears.