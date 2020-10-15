“Our sector is going to have a good year, it’s great. “ In front of the store of this New York merchant reports AFP, the queue has been growing for several months. Sales are exploding. We’re not talking about masks. Trump has shown Americans that they can beat the virus with sheer force of will even though the world’s largest power has the most deaths per capita. No, Americans are equipping themselves with firearms for the election. We think with a certain nostalgia and a little humor of Alexis de Tocqueville who wrote, in the 19th century in Democracy in America : “The principles on which the American Constitutions are based, these principles of order, of the balancing of powers, of true freedom, of sincere and profound respect for the law, are essential to all the Republics, they must be common to all. “At the same time, says the New York merchant, “If this is a reflection of what is happening in the country, it is in fact sad”.