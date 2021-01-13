It is still the class, a Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire therefore, who evokes Pascal as well as the Duke of Saint-Simon or Marcel Proust. He himself writes and publishes the angel and the beast (Gallimard), defined as his “Provisional briefs”. And it is with Proust that he thinks of social fractures, recalling this scene in the large hotel in Balbec (Cabourg) where the common people come to look through the windows, as in an aquarium. “The feast of wonderful beasts” rich clientele. Go find out why it reminds us of an article in the liberal daily Opinion, for who “The Stock Exchange laughs at the pandemic”. Because the health crisis “Has only widened the gap that separates her from the real world. On the one hand, we get rich thanks to equities on the debt markets; on the other hand, the pandemic is shutting down entire areas of activity ”. Bruno Le Maire should come out of his aquarium. Whoever wants to be the angel makes the fish.