Justice is not revenge, much less cruelty. We must think about it when the organizers of the Ailsa Course, a prestigious golf competition, have just decided that it will not take place as planned on the Trump Turnberry course, in Scotland, belonging to Donald Trump. A decision that follows the cancellation by its leaders of the 2022 American professional championship on the Trump Bedminster (New Jersey). It’s violent for this passionate golfer to the point of being said to be a bit of a cheater, but hey, if only there … During his presidency, Donald Trump spent 223 days on his 17 courses in the world, which just cost the United States some $ 115 million in travel expenses with Air Force One, armored car, security services and other small expenses. It’s finish. It’s hard, but he will have the apartment golf courses left. Prices range from 60 euros for a small strip of fake turf to 1000 euros for a luxurious synthetic green of 2 by 4 meters with one hole.