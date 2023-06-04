Maurice Swirc has won the Brusse Prize for the best Dutch-language journalistic book of 2022 with The Indian cover-up. Why Dutch war crimes in Indonesia have never been prosecuted. That’s late Saturday night NPO Radio 1 announced in With an eye to tomorrow. In addition to a certificate, Swirc also receives an amount of 10,000 euros.

The author said in the radio program that he considered it a “huge honor” to win. According to jury chairman Hasna el Maroudi, the book meets all the requirements to be able to call itself the best journalistic book. “In addition, the jury sees that this book could also serve as a teaching document on how we deal with human rights. You can read it three times and learn something new every time.” The jury report also states that the book is an important reference work, “at a time when the colonial past of the Netherlands is being questioned again”.

Swirc stumbled upon it while investigating The Green Amsterdammer on documents with the status ‘top secret’. This resulted in a five-year investigation into Dutch war crimes in Indonesia and why they were kept secret. The Brusse Prize is an initiative of the Special Journalistic Projects Fund and has been awarded for the sixteenth time. Other nominees included the book Sywert’s millions. The hunt for the face mask gold by Stefan Vermeulen with Jan-Hein Strop and Etty Hillesum. The story of her life by Judith Koelemeijer.

Read here the review that NRC wrote about the book

