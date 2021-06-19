Trainer Maurice Steijn is leaving NAC Breda for safety reasons. The club has made that known. The parties reached the decision by mutual agreement.











“The threats against Maurice Steijn and his family made this decision inevitable,” NAC said. The Brabant club missed promotion to the Eredivisie last season, by losing to NEC in the final of the play-offs. NAC further says that directors and other employees of the club also feel unsafe due to statements from supporters in recent days.

The supervisory board and major shareholders of NAC declare: ,,We stand for the safety of the people of the club, period. It is deeply sad that in this country – and especially our beloved Breda – we have come to the point where personal threats lead people to decide to stop. In this case Maurice, who has done nothing but work hard to get his PhD with NAC Breda.”

,,I don’t want to leave NAC at all, with a season ahead of us with finally my own supporters in the stadium again,” Steijn says. ,,I’ve become champion before. I would have liked to have experienced that with NAC. But threats to my family are unacceptable. I never expected that my wife and children would have to experience this, certainly not when I came to the Burgundian NAC, for which I have played for myself. In addition, I do not want supporter groups to call for actions because of my person, this can also affect the safety of society in Breda. It’s all very sad.”

Recently, technical director Ton Lokhoff also resigned from the club, in his own words because he was unable to work well with the technical staff.