Ajax is in time trouble for the competition start against Heracles, Saturday evening in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Top purchases are still not forthcoming, while Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus are the next mainstays preparing for a departure from Amsterdam. The nice dress rehearsal against Borussia Dortmund (3-1 loss) did little to change that on Sunday.

#Maurice #Steijn #bit #reassured #time #running #Ajax