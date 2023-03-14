Sparta coach Maurice Steijn has lashed out at Pierre van Hooijdonk at Veronica Offside. “Do I think he’s a dick? Yes. Certainly ”, said the 49-year-old Hagenaar, who has been at odds with the former international since his time at NAC.

Presenter Wilfred Genee’s cross (‘do you think Pierre van Hooijdonk is an asshole?’) was eagerly accepted by Steijn, who still had an outstanding bill. “Pierre is of course super resentful towards me because I once did not always position his son two years ago”, Steijn explained his aversion. “Which did not always happen before me or after me.”

During his period at NAC, the trainer had a difficult relationship with Sydney van Hooijdonk. For example, he once let the striker come in just before time. "And of course that is not possible", it sounded cynically. Since then, he has been unable to do any good to father Pierre, an analyst at the NOS, the Sparta coach says.



Pierre always has a double agenda and can never say anything independently. Maurice Stein

,,He feels called upon to bring me, but also Sparta, down at all times on TV. At a certain point it is also laughable and pathetic when you see him busy at the NOS. You expect that when they put people at the table that they independently give their opinion about what is happening over the weekend. Pierre always has a double agenda and can never say anything independently. Again, it’s getting a little pathetic.”

Steijn became a trainer of NAC in the summer of 2020, which missed out on promotion under his leadership. After that one season he left because he would have been threatened by the Breda supporters. Things did not go well between the Steijn family and the club after that. For example, son Sem Steijn let himself go as a player of ADO Den Haag last year when he scored against NAC in the play-offs in Breda and got his gram with a middle finger towards the supporters of the home club.