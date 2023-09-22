Afterwards, Maurice Steijn was satisfied with what he had seen in the goal-rich draw against Olympique Marseille (3-3) in the Johan Cruijff Arena. “My glass is always half full, even after this match. I am happy with the spirit I saw.”

“I have seen unity, a team that has fought for each other. Of course, things have also gone wrong. We should have decided the match at 3-2,” he said on ESPN, referring to missed chances by Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was therefore able to equalize for the second time in the 78th minute and made it 3- 3 final score. “The common thread is that it was often completely open, but that was mainly because we were very sloppy ourselves. We handed over the ball very easily a few times, while both backs were away at the back. I thought Benjamin Tahirovic was very sloppy on the ball and not good in the duels. We also corrected that at halftime, but we certainly have to look at it critically. Silvano Vos is a boy who brings swagger. He is only eighteen years old, but he stands firmly on his feet and I thought we needed that. He completed it well. Too bad he got that red card. The first was certainly not a yellow card, the second was a bit of youthful naivety,” Steijn said about his 18-year-old substitute, who received a standing ovation when he had to be sent off the field. See also CSTO Secretary General stated the need to increase the efficiency of the organization

Steijn was also pleased with the number of chances Ajax had. “We have a lot of speed up front with Bergwijn Brobbey and Forbs. I think we should vary our passing and always keep an eye on depth. That is indeed where the goals came from. It could also have been 7-7, so we have to remain critical. But I saw a team that radiated fighting spirit and had good interaction with the crowd. That provides guidance, also for next Sunday,” said Steijn, who now has to prepare his team for the Classic on Sunday afternoon (2:30 PM) in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Steijn: ‘Often careless loss of ball’

At Veronica, Steijn also looked back on the match. “What did I learn from this match? That we have resilience in the team, that we have launched some very nice attacks, but that it was also completely open at times. I am proud of the men for putting this on the mat after a turbulent week and the match against FC Twente. In the end it would be a shame to lose with ten men, so you have to cherish the point,” said Ajax’s coach from The Hague. See also Cars | Inkoo's billion-dollar factory runs like a ram on a string, when the giants of the car industry list their demands

“We often lead ourselves into huge spaces by sloppily losing the ball. That was better in the second half, but I certainly saw areas for improvement. Yes, I thought Tahirovic was sloppy, so that’s why we took him off. Silvano Vos is a boy who is solid in the game, but I had the feeling that we needed such an open-minded boy and he did very well. Why did we bring in midfielders? We have a clear plan with him, to play for Jong Ajax as much as possible and if we can bring him, we will bring him. And today we needed a different type.”

Steijn spoke extensively to the press afterwards. ,,Relaxed? I generally am too. I do my job, you come up with a plan and again, I can be satisfied with this match, because at 3-2 we had the chance with Bergwijn to decide the match. I’m happy with tonight.”

Eredivisie season 2023-2024 schedule

View the complete Premier League program for the 2023-2024 season here, including all results. View the rankings here. See also Nicaragua: Former Opposition Foreign Minister and Journalist Join the List of Sentenced to Prison

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all videos about Dutch football here