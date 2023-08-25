With summaryAjax worked on self-confidence on Thursday evening. After Saturday evening’s 2-2 against Excelsior, the 1-4 win over Ludogorets was very welcome. Mohammed Kudus was the big man with three goals. ,,It seems that he has played his last match for Ajax”, said the coach afterwards.



Sports editorial



Aug 24, 2023

Steijn saw ‘an effective Ajax’. ,,It was the match between Kudus and Jay Gorter. With three goals, Kudus is incredibly important. Jay also had some excellent saves. They could only beat him with a penalty that he was also close to,” says the coach at RTL7. Kudus scored three times and seems to move to West Ham United. ,,I just do my job and I am important for Ajax. I had to perform well today and I did,” said Kudus afterwards. Steijn: “It’s great that he remains so stoic with all the vicissitudes. I gave him an audience change, he deserved it. match for Ajax, we will miss him when it is final.” See also Amazon Summit attracts attention, but ends without concrete progress

Maurice Stein. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



“This is a very important win. We are building, many players have left and we have many new faces. Today we took another step. We were effective and didn’t give away the chances that easily,” said Steijn, who hopes to welcome another newcomer when Kudus is gone. “We still have seven days. I have every confidence in the management.”

Gorter: ‘First time important for Ajax’

It was a beautiful evening for Jay Gorter. He was especially important in the second half with some great saves. “We played well in the first half, but there is still work to be done in the second half. For me this is nice, finally a nice pot. One in which I could excel. This has given my self-confidence a boost.”

,,This is the first time that I can be important for Ajax. I know what I can do and don’t shout it from the rooftops. I hope to maintain this level, but keep both feet on the ground. After all, it comes with ups and downs. But the fact that the trainer has confidence in me is very nice. I know what he thinks of me, then I am not concerned with purchases, but only with myself.” See also How Silicon Valley is being torn apart by AI

