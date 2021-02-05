On Friday, February 5, the followers of the Mexican singer Mauri Stern enjoyed the photographs that he shared with his family on the set of I am, great battles.

“See who visited me the other day,” wrote the former Magneto member, along with the images in which he poses embracing his wife, the Ecuadorian Silvana Recalde Stern and his two sons.

Mauri Stern thanked his family for the support he has received in the decision to leave his native Mexico to move to Peru to work as a guest jury for the summer season of Yo soy.

“Without their support this would not be possible. Thank you, ”he added, not without first pointing out that“ family comes first ”as a tag (#familyfirst). In addition, he indicated that he is “the true winner of I am.”

Mauri Stern also posted a clip showing his two sons his place at the jury table for I am, great battles.

On the other hand, his colleagues in the Latina program reacted to his publication on Instagram. The first of them was the two-time Grammy winner, Tony Succar, whom the Mexican has described as his new best friend for life.

“Family. I love you all very much, ”the Peruvian producer and percussionist wrote in English.

“Tony Succar and they you. Gael and Sebastián ask a lot about their uncle Tony ”, answered the Mexican.

