At the beginning of the edition of I am, great battles this Thursday, January 28, something attracted attention at the jury table.

The only ones seated were Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Tony Succar. Mauri Stern was absent from the television set for the first time in the season.

However, Cristian Rivero guaranteed his presence on the copycat show. “That chair is empty. Mauri is about to come to the program because the decision that the jury makes today between ‘Django’ and ‘Ricardo Montaner’ is fundamental, “said the host.

The Magneto member is always talking about his controversial comments after the impersonators’ presentations.

For this reason, their presence in the space of Latin it is one of the factors that manage to position the program in the daily rating.

Mauri Stern says goodbye to I am two imitators

Mauri Stern was disappointed by the presentations of ‘Andrés Calamaro’ and ‘Romeo Santos’ in the previous edition of I am, great battles.

“See the chairs up there, see what we have achieved, for better or for worse, with blood, love, passion, a little bit of everything. So this (the presentation of ‘Andrés Calamaro’ and Romero Santos’) puzzles me. At this point it puzzles me once again, “said the jury after the proceedings.

“Right now my phone and the networks are bursting saying: ‘Throw them down.’ That is what I feel and I do not know if I am very sensitive, but this puzzles me. This time I am fed up, “he added. Stern.

