Mauri Stern, Jury of I am, new generation, attended the set of the imitation show accompanied by one of his two sons. In addition, the former member of Magneto shared the images of this emotional moment through his stories in Instagram.

Through his social networks, the music producer and jury of the Latina space, shared the tender scene. “My partner, my Sebastian,” he wrote in the Instagram story he published.

This is not the first time the music producer has welcomed his family on set. In February, Stern featured his partner and children in the talent space.

“See who visited me the other day,” he wrote in a post while editing was taking place. I am, great battles.

Mauri Stern expresses love for his family

Mauri Stern He has shown love for his family. In a previous edition of the program, the member of the jury cried when remembering his mother, whom he does not see because he is working in Peru.

“I love my parents, but I am a mother’s boy and I understand you. We have always said it when there is a love connection, sometimes the distance is hard, but you are lucky, “he told the Luis Fonsi imitator at the time.

“You are going back to her. When you come back it’s going to be like you’ve never left her. That’s what happens to me, “he added when commenting on a participant’s performance.

Who is Mauri Stern’s wife?

The music producer Mauri Stern he is married to Silvana Recalde, a real estate broker in Miami, United States.

Through their social networks, the singer and his wife have shared romantic messages and photographs that portray their love story.

Mauri Stern and Silvana Recalde have two children.

How many children does Mauri Stern have?

At the moment, Mauri Stern He is the father of two children, ages 13 and 8, the result of his relationship with real estate broker Silvana Recalde.

A few months ago, the music producer took advantage of his vacation in Yo soy to travel with his little ones to get to know the city of Pisco.

Mauri Stern showed his most tender side with his son.

