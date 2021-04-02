On Thursday, April 1, in the opening minutes of the casting of Yo soy, the members of the jury Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marin and Katia Palma they expressed how much they missed their former partner Tony Succar.

The situation occurred during the audition of the impersonator Marianne José Pantoja as the Dominican interpreter Miriam Cruz, leader of the successful group The Can Girls.

After talking for a few minutes with the participant, Mauri Stern commented that this would have been to the liking of Tony Succar, whom he affectionately called ‘Tony Azúcar’.

“We miss you, Tony,” said Maricarmen Marín. The former member of Magneto reproached his friend for having left him alone. “How could you do this to me?” He said.

As we continued with the conversation, Katia Palma stated: “She left her Auto-Tune present”. This in allusion to the inclusion of the musical tool at the request of the two-time Grammy winner.

“I put up with that Auto-Tune, but it comes back,” the Mexican jury asked.

In the previous season, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern got into a bitter fight over the use of the aforementioned digital tool. While the first defended its application to help in the imitation of urban singers, the second pointed out that this was not the objective of Yo soy.

“If this is a contest where you have to imitate and sing, how do you think that we are going to put Auto-Tune if they are not in a studio?” Said the Mexican singer at that time.

