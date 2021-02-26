Mauri Stern and Tony Succar have shown that they became great friends during their participation as members of the jury of I am, great battles.

They are both renowned producers and have enjoyed their passion for music from a very young age. The Mexican singer has been a member of magnet, youth group that achieved success in the 90s. While the Peruvian percussionist has been the winner of two Latin Grammy.

A day ago, Tony Succar He announced that he was saying goodbye to Peru after finishing his work in I am, great battles 2021. Through social networks, he published a photo at the Miami airport, as far as he went to reunite with his family.

“As if it were the last time tonight,” wrote the national musician in the Instagram publication, which has dozens of messages from his followers asking him to return to Peru soon.

However, his friend and colleague Mauri Stern did not speak until this Friday, February 26, when he dedicated a few words to him in his stories on the social network.

“My brother, Tony Succar, enjoy at home. I see you here, in the final of I am, great battles, “wrote the Mexican producer. Along with this he placed a video that shows the best moments they spent together.

Tony Succar responded to the post with the following message in English: “Love you bro. Partners in crime (I love you brother. Accomplices) “

The exact date of the end of I am, great battles is not yet known. According to Mauri Stern in the program, the auditions for the following season are already being recorded.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

