After the long-awaited final showdown between the Sandro and Marilyn Manson impersonators, Mauri Stern starred in an emotional moment in I am, great battles. In the edition of Monday, February 8, the controversial jury spoke, with great enthusiasm, about the presentation that Tony Cam gave with the theme “The mannequin”.

The former member of Magneto highlighted the great acting level of the participant to convey the deep pain of the lyrics of his song. In this way, the controversy that was generated when Mauri did not comment on the show that ‘Sandro’ offered with “Rosa … Rosa” in Yo soy on Saturday, February 6, was left behind.

“What you gave us in that space of speaking to us, of showing the level of actor that you are, of transmitting that pain in a moment of pandemic, you managed to touch every fiber of my heart and, surely, the people of Peru and all of Latin America, that was a beauty, “said the jury.

Hearing Mauri Stern’s words, Tony Cam was moved and nodded in appreciation for the recognition of his work.

Mauri Stern apologizes for not commenting on ‘Sandro’ show

Mauri Stern explained why he did not comment on the presentation given by ‘Sandro’ on the Yo soy stage last Saturday, February 6, through his stories on Instagram. “I listen to them, they are right. Yesterday (February 6) time ran out and I did not talk about ‘Sandro’, there they go: wonderful, precious, great, great imitator and opponent of I am. I love you! ”Were the words of the singer, dancer and music producer.

Mauri Stern explains why he did not comment on the ‘Sandro’ show in I am

Mauri Stern, latest news:

