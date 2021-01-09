On January 8, during the pre-stage presentation of Yo Soy de Hugo Apaza, impersonator of Ricardo Montaner, he revealed that he is considering leaving the competition.

Initially, he was the presenter Cristian Rivero who advanced to the members of the jury about the intentions expressed by the winner of Yo Soy, due to the nerves he feels when being on stage.

To this, Mauri Stern said: “Every artist has nerves, and every artist must learn to manage his nerves.”

After that, a clip was shared with the statements made by Hugo Apaza, in which he stated that he felt happy exercising his career as an accountant, indicating that his stage as a singer has already concluded.

“Going back to the Yo Soy stage intimidates me. Shyness is something I can never get over. The jury intimidates me a lot, when I am in front of the jury it inhibits and intimidates me, ”said the winner of the 2015 season of Yo Soy.

“I think I am past the stage of Yo Soy,” he said, and even revealed that he had planned to say that he was ill not to participate in the competition, for fear of measuring himself on stage with the other participants.

“The boys are fabulous and I think I’m not up to the task,” he said.

Given this, the former member of Magneto sought to comfort him and praised the talent that Hugo Apaza has as an imitator of Ricardo Montaner.

“He doesn’t know how good it is. He doesn’t know how good Montaner he is. He’s a champion, ”said Mauri Stern.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.